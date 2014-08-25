UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Bidvest Group Ltd and Community Investment Holdings Proprietary Ltd (CIH):
* Bidvest and CIH announcement regarding Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* Bidvest and CIH (collectively "consortium") currently hold 59,266,944 Adcock Ingram ordinary shares
* Consortium has noted various press articles stating that consortium intends to increase its shareholding in Adcock Ingram to above 35 pct
* Given ongoing uncertainty concerning current trading performance of Adcock Ingram, consortium has not determined whether to make a general offer to Adcock Ingram shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources