Aug 25 Bidvest Group Ltd and Community Investment Holdings Proprietary Ltd (CIH):

* Bidvest and CIH announcement regarding Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Bidvest and CIH (collectively "consortium") currently hold 59,266,944 Adcock Ingram ordinary shares

* Consortium has noted various press articles stating that consortium intends to increase its shareholding in Adcock Ingram to above 35 pct

* Given ongoing uncertainty concerning current trading performance of Adcock Ingram, consortium has not determined whether to make a general offer to Adcock Ingram shareholders