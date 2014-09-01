JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's Bidvest is considering listing its food service unit on the London Stock Exchange, its chief executive said on Monday.

Brian Joffe made the comment on a conference call following the release of Bidvest's full-year earnings results. Food service and catering is one of Bidvest's major businesses. The South African conglomerate spans auto sales to shipping and has extensive operations in South Africa, Asia and Europe. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)