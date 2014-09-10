JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South African conglomerate Bidvest on Wednesday appointed Barclays and Investec as advisers for a possible listing of its food business on the London Stock Exchange.

Bidvest's diverse operations from auto showrooms to shipping and office furniture make it South Africa's second-biggest company by sales but it has long acknowledged the need to separate its food business from the rest of the group.

"Shareholders will be kept abreast of any further developments following conclusion of review by banks," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Ed Cropley)