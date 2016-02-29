(Recasts with CEO resignation, detail, share price)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 29 The founder and chief
executive of South African conglomerate Bidvest Group,
Brian Joffe, said on Monday he will step down as CEO after a
deal to spin off its food business is finalised.
Joffe, who founded the company in 1988 and has been chief
executive since 2004, is 68 and has been easing his workload in
recent years. He will be replaced as CEO of what remains of the
group after the spin-off by Lindsay Ralphs, who heads Bidvest's
South African unit.
"I think it is no secret to any of you here that I am old,
you can see it, because I am old," Joffe said at the company's
results presentation.
"I will continue in South Africa as a director and in some
executive role to deal with the strategic issues in
acquisitions."
Bidvest, whose business spans pharmaceuticals, car
showrooms, shipping and catering, announced this month it
planned to spin off and separately list its food business, its
biggest division, in Johannesburg. It had previously said the
business should be separated because its value was not reflected
in the company's share price.
Joffe said he hoped the spin off would be completed by the
time of the company's next results presentation, which is due in
six months' time.
Bernard Berson will remain head of the food services
business after it is spun off, the company said.
Joffe also said the group could list the food service
business outside South Africa but that would be in the medium
term.
Bidvest has tried spinning off the food services unit twice
before.
The division, which contributed over half of the company's
sales of 200 billion rand ($12.5 bln) last year, supplies pubs,
restaurants and hotels in Europe, South America and Asia.
The group's diluted headline earnings per share rose 13.1
percent to 1,001.5 cents in the six months to end-December,
helped by depreciation of the South African rand, which lifted
its overseas earnings when converted into rand.
"Obviously the exchange rate flatters the numbers," said
Berson.
Bidvest said the average rand exchange rate weakened against
sterling and the euro, resulting in a 3.7 percent benefit to
trading profit.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
The group said tough trading conditions at home, where sales
grew by only 3 percent, weighed on its results, but its food
services business showed exceptional growth in Britain, Europe
and some of China's large cities.
Bidvest shares were down 0.3 percent by 1102 GMT.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing
by Susan Fenton)