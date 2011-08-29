* Diluted headline EPS at 1,153.9 cts vs 1,063.4 cts

* Bids $17 mln for 15 pct of Capespan

* Shares jump more than 4 pct (Adds shares, FD, CEO comments)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, AUG 29 - South Africa's Bidvest is still committed to spinning off its food-service unit eventually, its financial director said on Monday, despite turning down unsolicited bids for its biggest unit just over a week ago.

Bidvest rejected bids for the unit, which supplies food to pubs, hotels and restaurants in Europe, Asia and Africa, saying its review showed that the separation would not have benefited shareholders in the long term.

"We didn't want to downscale the size of Bidvest in today's world; there would need to be some sort of trigger event where we will maintain the financial size and scale of Bidvest," David Cleasby, Bidvest's chief executive officer, told Reuters.

"It's not necessarily a numbers game, but more a question of, can we replace what we're potentially getting out of with something of similar scale? That's the fundamental principle."

Bidvest, which is now expanding the business into Egypt, the Baltics and Chile, said it was bidding for about a 15 percent stake in the local fruit exporter Capespan, whose 331.2 million shares trade over the counter.

"We are the buyer of the Capespan asset. We like the asset," Chief Executive Officer Brian Joffe told Reuters, adding that the company had offered 2.40 rand per share.

Joffe's confirmation ended months of speculation about the bidder for 42.8 million Capespan shares mentioned on Capespan website.

Bidvest's offer for about 15 percent in the company is above the 2.25 rand offered by Zeder Investments and values the Cape Town-based company at 795 million rand ($111 million).

Bidvest posted an 8.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday, helped by strong demand in Asia, where it expects further growth.

Shares in the company jumped 4.47 percent to 149.90 rand by 1353 GMT, outpacing a 3.18 percent gain in the JSE Top 40 blue-chip index .

Bidvest, whose businesses include auto retailing, shipping and food distribution, earlier said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 1,153.9 cents in the year to end-June compared with 1,063.4 cents a year earlier.

Shares in the company are down about 8 percent so far this year, largely in line with the JSE Top-40 blue-chip index . ($1 = 7.182 South African Rand)