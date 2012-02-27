* Diluted headline EPS at 739.3 pct vs 538 cents

* Sales up 15.1 pct to 67.3 bln rand

* Results boosted sale of Mumbai airport stake

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 South African industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group Ltd reported a 37.4 percent jump in first-half profit on Monday, lifted by the sale of its stake in Mumbai International Airport.

Bidvest, whose business include food distribution, auto retailing and shipping, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 739.3 cents in the six months to end-December compared with 538 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, was boosted by 400 million rand ($52.7 million) procceds from the sale of the company's stake in Mumbai airport, without which earnings would have increased by just 13.6 percent.

Bidvest, which makes more than a quarter of its sales overseas, said sales rose 15.1 percent to 67.3 billion rand ($8.86 billion) helped partly by favourable currency swings.

Shares in the company are up more than 11 percent so far this year, outpacing 7 percent gain in the JSE Top-40 index . ($1 = 7.5926 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)