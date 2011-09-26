JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 South Africa's Bidvest Group said it will pay $23 million for Taeuber & Corssen, a Namibian distributor fast-moving consumer goods, in a cash and shares deal.

Bidvest's said on Monday it will pay 146.2 million Namibian dollars in cash and issue 5 million shares of its Namibian unit for 100 percent of Taeuber & Corssen.

Bidvest Namibia will issue the shares at N$8.50 each, brining the total size of the deal to 188.7 million Namibian dollars ($23 million).

T&C is the Namibian representative of multinational companies such as Unilever , Nestle and others, Bidvest said.

"The transaction will further strengthen Bidvest Namibia's offering, contribute to the diversification to its business portfolio and complement Bidvest Namibia's foodservice business," Sebby Kankondi, CEO of Bidvest Namibia said in a statement. ($1 = 8.177 Namibian Dollars) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Dolan)