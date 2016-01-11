HONG KONG Jan 11 Biel Crystal Manufactory, which supplies the cover glass for Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and other mobile phone makers, plans an initial public offering worth about $2 billion in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday, citing people close to the plans.

The company is set to mandate banks to manage the IPO in the next few months, with the deal taking place by the end of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Biel Crystal declined to comment on the IPO plans, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)