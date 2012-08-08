* 520 mln stg bid deemed to low by lenders
* Offer would wipe out mezz investors and see senior
debtholders take haircut
* Ownership battle expected to prevail
By Claire Ruckin and Simon Meads
LONDON, Aug 8 Institutional lenders to UK waste
management firm Biffa are expected to reject a 520 million-pound
($814 million) offer for the company in a bid to avoid a huge
writedown on its 1.1 billion pounds of loans, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
Biffa's private equity owners Montagu Private Equity and
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) bought the company in 2008
backed by 1.1 billion pounds of senior and mezzanine loans and
they unsuccessfully tried to sell the business or parts of it
earlier this year.
With no sale agreed, a debt for equity swap restructuring
looked the most likely outcome and started to take shape, until
the 520 million-pound offer for the company was made this month
by a consortium made up of waste treatment specialist Chinook
Urban Mining, buyout house Clearbrook Capital and JP Morgan,
banking sources said.
Biffa, GIP and Montagu declined to comment.
Any change of ownership would require unanimous approval
from Biffa's lenders, which are reluctant to see a large portion
of their debt written off. A 520 million-pound offer for the
company would make Biffa's 280 million pounds of mezzanine loans
worthless and devalue the 820 million pounds of senior loans
significantly, banking sources added.
"On the surface this offer looks as though senior lenders
will take a haircut and mezzanine guys will get written off.
It's a good opening shot but people won't be rushing to the
hills. Its opportunistic and early on in what will turn into a
very long process so it's hard to imagine any lenders accepting
the offer," a lender to Biffa said.
Mezzanine lenders could come together to make an offer for
the company in a similar fashion to what happened with German
plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast, which was taken over
by junior lenders this year [ID: nL5E8HL7DJ].
Alternatively the consortium or other investors could look
to buy up Biffa's debt on Europe's secondary loan market to get
a controlling stake in the company, so when it breaches loan
covenants they can take control of Biffa. This was seen in the
case of British gym chain Fitness First.
DISTRESSED
Biffa's debt is trading at deeply distressed levels. Its
term loan B/C was quoted on Wednesday at 60.1 percent of face
value and its mezzanine debt was quoted at 2.1 percent of face
value, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
An independent business review has been sent out by KPMG and
lenders will now be assessing the value of the business, bankers
said.
Montagu and GIP bought Biffa before the collapse of Lehman
Brothers and the ensuing credit crisis. But as with many
businesses reliant on British public sector contracts, what was
meant to be a resilient source of long-term business has become
a handicap, as government and local authorities reined in
spending.
Biffa is also heavily exposed to industrial contracts, which
have shrunk as businesses have produced less waste. In an
attempt to increase its capacity to handle recycling Biffa
acquired smaller rival Greenstar in 2010.
Although the company has not breached its leverage
covenants, lenders to the business said that the company is
likely to breach them later this year due to a difficult trading
environment. The group's earnings are also going to be hit by a
new UK landfill tax rate that was introduced in May 2012.
Montagu and GIP have written the value of Biffa down to zero
on their books, sources familiar with the situation said, a move
that echoes the woes of another large British waste management
and maintenance group Enterprise, owned by private equity firm
3i.
Biffa is one of the UK's leading industrial and commercial
waste collectors, collecting 3.3 million tonnes of waste from
around 75,000 customers. It has 32 active landfill sites and
operates 18 municipal collection contracts and two private
finance initiative (PFI) public service contracts. The company
operates solely in the UK, is headquartered in High Wycombe and
employs around 5,100 people, according to Montagu's website.
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin and Simon Meads; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)