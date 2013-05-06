(Corrects spelling in paragraph 8 of "Access Data" from "Aces
Data")
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK May 3 Forecasts of a steady
deterioration in profit at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas are
highly exaggerated, analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
declared in a new report on Friday.
The brokerage giants have lost market share to smaller firms
and independent advisers due to reputational damage to their
parent banks during the financial crisis, but they still
dominate and much of the slippage may have been strategic.
The wirehouses, as they are known, have dumped brokers who
generate subpar revenue and are focusing on those who serve
clients with investable assets of $1 million or more. Those
affluent clients and the products they buy generate much higher
profit than typical brokerage clients with $100,000 or more to
invest.
The Bernstein analysts also debunked studies and press
reports that cite the impending retirements of older clients and
wirehouse brokers - the average age of top advisers based on
assets they oversee is 60, Bernstein says - as reasons for a new
generation of investors to bolt to smaller competitors.
"The demographic trends that will impact the industry over
the next five years are entirely manageable or positive for the
wirehouses," the analysts led by Brad Hintz wrote. "We believe
that the wirehouse channel remains, and will remain, the most
profitable portion of the North American full-service wealth
management industry over the next five years."
The report comes amid a flow of studies over the last two
years that track a small but growing number of wirehouse
advisers leaving for independent brokerage firms such as LPL
Financial Holdings. The smaller firms give them fewer services
but a higher percentage of the revenue they produce. The studies
also show more clients trusting their money to registered
investment advisers, individuals who are usually paid a
percentage of client assets they help oversee rather than
commissions for sales of stocks, bonds and financial services.
A study released on Thursday, for example, showed that
mutual fund and exchange-traded fund assets at independent
brokers and RIAs grew 8.5 percent during the first quarter to
$3.1 trillion compared to a 6.5 percent jump to $1.4 trillion at
wirehouses. The totals exclude low-yielding money-market funds.
"Five years ago everyone in the fund industry focused on
selling through the wirehouses," said Frank Polefrone, a senior
vice president at Access Data, which compiled the study with
consulting firm Strategic Insight. "Over the past 18 months,
we've seen these independent channels for advice-driven
investors growing much more rapidly."
Hintz said in an email that numbers don't tell the whole
story.
"I'm not certain the market share shift is unwanted," he
wrote in an email. "The wirehouses have been shedding more
advisers and more offices than assets overall, so they are
increasing their margin and targeting a narrower client base.
They remember what Willie Sutton said - 'Go where the money
is.'"
According to the report, the wealth management industry is
on the rebound from a long slough that began in the financial
crisis, and the biggest part of the growth is occurring among
the wealthiest individuals.
Profit across all wealth industry channels, including
discount brokers such as Charles Schwab and TD
Ameritrade, will grow at a compound annual rate of 7
percent beginning this year, according to the Bernstein
analysts. The wirehouses should prosper because they are selling
"complex, higher margin products like alternative investment
vehicles and structured products, giving them a significant
profitability advantage over firms in other channels," it said.
Brokers at wirehouses and RIAs, on average, oversee more
than $100 million of client assets, compared with about $65
million per broker at regional brokerage firms and $25 million
at independent firms, according to the study.
Measured by client assets under custody, wirehouses
overwhelm its competitors with about 34 percent of the market,
followed by 13 percent to 14 percent in the other sales
channels, according to the Bernstein study.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Linda Stern, David
Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)