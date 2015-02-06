UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Feb 6 UK private equity firm Exponent has emerged as the frontrunner to buy open-top sightseeing company Big Bus Tours, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Reuters reported last year that the owners of the company, which is partially family-backed, had hired JP Morgan to run a sale potentially worth up to 500 million pounds ($762.20 million).
Exponent is poised to buy the company, and a deal is expected to be announced soon, the sources said.
Shareholders in Big Bus Tours include the Maybury family and Abu Dhabi-based Al Fahim Group.
Exponent, Big Bus Tours and Al Fahim Group were not immediately available to comment. JP Morgan declined to comment. ($1 = 0.6560 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.