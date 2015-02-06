(Adds detail on deal, company)
By Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies
LONDON Feb 6 UK private equity firm Exponent
has emerged as the frontrunner to buy open-top sightseeing
company Big Bus Tours, two sources familiar with the matter said
on Friday.
Reuters reported last year that the owners of the company,
which is partially family-backed, had hired JP Morgan to
run a sale potentially worth up to 500 million pounds ($762
million).
Exponent, which sold UK rail ticket website thetrainline.com
to KKR in January, is poised to buy the company, and a deal is
expected to be announced soon but is not yet certain, the
sources said.
Big Bus Tours' burgundy and cream-coloured open-top buses
are a familiar sight around London, and the company has quickly
expanded across three continents and 17 cities, including
Shanghai, New York and Dubai.
The business was formed in 2011 by the merger of
London-based The Big Bus Company (TBBC) and French peer Les Cars
Rouges. Shareholders include the Maybury family, which founded
TBBC in 1991 and Abu Dhabi-based Al Fahim Group, which acquired
30 percent of TBBC in 2000.
Exponent and JP Morgan declined to comment. Big Bus Tours
and Al Fahim Group were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.6560 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies; editing by Pamela
Barbaglia and Elaine Hardcastle)