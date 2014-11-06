BANGKOK Nov 6 BIG C Supercenter

* Says third quarter net profit up 14.3 percent to 1.6 billion baht ($48.87 million) due to new store expansion and marketing campaign, it said in a statement

* Retail sales grow 2.7 percent from a year earlier and rental and service income up 8.6 percent

* Says continues to open new store in the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7400 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)