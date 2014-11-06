UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Nov 6 BIG C Supercenter
* Says third quarter net profit up 14.3 percent to 1.6 billion baht ($48.87 million) due to new store expansion and marketing campaign, it said in a statement
* Retail sales grow 2.7 percent from a year earlier and rental and service income up 8.6 percent
* Says continues to open new store in the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7400 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources