BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs prev est $0.12-$0.24
* Q4 sales $226.7 mln vs est $232.2 mln
* Q4 same store sales down 2.1 pct (Follows alerts)
Jan 11 - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp cut its quarterly earnings forecast and posted weak sales, as a warmer-than-expected weather hurt demand for its winter merchandise, sending the company's shares down 13 percent in after-hours trading.
The company expects to earn 2 cents per share to 5 cents per share in the quarter, compared with its previous estimate of 12 cents a share to 24 cents a share.
"The holiday selling period was below expectations as our results were heavily impacted by a lack of favorable winter weather in most of our markets and a highly promotional environment," Chief Executive Steve Miller said.
Fourth-quarter net sales remained at last year's $226.7 million.
Analysts were looking for sales of $232.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales fell 2.1 percent.
Shares of the company fell to $8.25 after the bell. They closed at $9.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
