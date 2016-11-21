NEW YORK Nov 21 Big Apple Circus, a New York City mainstay that entertained children of all ages for nearly four decades, filed for bankruptcy after several years of declining interest, following the failure of a last-ditch fundraising drive.

The nonprofit circus sought Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Sunday from the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, four months after canceling its 2016-17 season.

In a court filing, Executive Director Will Weiss said the circus plans to sell its equipment, as well as its storage and training facilities in Walden, New York, with the hope a new owner with greater resources can restart the one-ring show.

Weiss also hopes to find non-profits to run community programs serving hospitals, nursing homes and schools, including "Clown Care" for seriously ill children in hospitals.

Big Apple Circus was founded in 1977 by Paul Binder, who served as ringmaster and artistic director for more than three decades, and Michael Christensen.

In 2008, it performed more than 350 shows at its home base in Lincoln Center and on tour, generating more than $18 million of revenue.

But Weiss said demand fell for private performances and outside Manhattan, with the decline exacerbated by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and an Atlanta ice storm in 2014.

A "Save the Circus" fundraising drive that began in June drew more than 1,400 donors but came up short, he said.

Big Apple Circus reported $3.8 million in assets and debts of $8.3 million. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)