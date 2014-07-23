BANGKOK, July 23 Big C Supercenter Pcl

* Q2 net profit 1.89 billion baht ($59.49 million) versus 1.57 billion baht a year earlier

* Says retail sales up 3.8 percent on year mainly due to new store openings

* Says continued strong performance of its shopping centres with a solid growth in rental and service income of 8.1 percent on year

* It is expected to post a net profit of 1.7 billion baht for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)