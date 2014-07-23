UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, July 23 Big C Supercenter Pcl
* Q2 net profit 1.89 billion baht ($59.49 million) versus 1.57 billion baht a year earlier
* Says retail sales up 3.8 percent on year mainly due to new store openings
* Says continued strong performance of its shopping centres with a solid growth in rental and service income of 8.1 percent on year
* It is expected to post a net profit of 1.7 billion baht for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources