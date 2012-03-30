BANGKOK, March 30 Thailand's Big C Supercenter Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 revenue growth of 8-10 percent due in part to the opening of new stores, Kudatara Nagaviroj, Director of Corporate Image, told Reuters

* Expects to spend 5 billion baht ($162 million) on investments this year, mostly on store expansion and its plans to increase its small-format stores - Mini Big C - to 950 by 2016 from 69 now

* Big C said it had delayed indefinitely a plan to raise 25 billion baht ($810 million) through a rights issue.

* Earlier, its French parent Casino said its Thai unit had opted for a private placement to fund its 2012 expansion plans and reduce borrowing.

($1 = 30.87 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)