BANGKOK, March 30 Thailand's Big C Supercenter
Pcl :
* Aims for 2012 revenue growth of 8-10 percent due in part
to the opening of new stores, Kudatara Nagaviroj, Director of
Corporate Image, told Reuters
* Expects to spend 5 billion baht ($162 million) on
investments this year, mostly on store expansion and its plans
to increase its small-format stores - Mini Big C - to 950 by
2016 from 69 now
* Big C said it had delayed indefinitely a plan to raise 25
billion baht ($810 million) through a rights issue.
* Earlier, its French parent Casino said its Thai
unit had opted for a private placement to fund its 2012
expansion plans and reduce borrowing.
($1 = 30.87 Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)