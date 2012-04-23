UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
BANGKOK, April 23 Big C Supercenter Pcl :
* Expects first-quarter sales to be higher than the fourth quarter, which was hit by flooding in central provinces, Prapan Iamrungroj, senior vice president for business development told reporters
* Expects 2012 sales to rise 8-10 percent due to improving domestic consumption and openings of new branches
* Plans to spend about 5-6 billion baht ($161-193 million) this year, mostly to open new branches; expects its new branch at Mega Bangna, in Bangkok, to break even in next 5-6 years ($1 = 30.98 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it was closing inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp , T-Mobile USA Inc without taking any action.
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains for the country's biggest banks, which stand to benefit moves to scale back regulations in the U.S. financial industry, and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co on a takeover move.