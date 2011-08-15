BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's Big C Supercenter Pcl said on Monday it had filed a complaint in a Thai civil court seeking compensation of 415.67 million baht ($14 million) for unfair competition from the operator of Tesco Lotus stores.

Big C said in a statement that Ek-Chai Distribution System Co Ltd had violated trade competition laws by launching marketing and promotional campaigns that would affect Big C's reputation and operations.

Ek-Chai and Tesco officials were not immediately available for comment. Ek-Chai has said all Tesco operations in Thailand were in full compliance with Thai laws.

The move came two weeks after Big C and Cencar Co Ltd, operator of Carrefour in Thailand, filed a petition to the Commerce Ministry's Trade Competition Commission to investigate whether Ek-Chai Distribution had breached trade competition law.

Big C, controlled by France's Casino Group , acquired Carrefour SA's Thai assets for $1.2 billion in late 2010.

Big C said in July that Ek-Chai Distribution had posted advertisements from July 15-24 inviting Carrefour customers to use Carrefour coupons at Tesco Lotus stores.

On Monday, Big C shares closed up 5.6 percent, outperforing a 2.28 percent rise in the broad market . ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)