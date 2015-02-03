Emaar Malls confirms $800 mln bid for Souq.com
DUBAI, March 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, said on Monday it had submitted an $800 million bid for Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com.
Feb 3 J M Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee, said it would buy privately held pet food maker Big Heart Pet Brands in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $5.8 billion.
J M Smucker said it would offer about 17.9 million shares to Big Heart's shareholders and pay $1.3 billion in cash.
J M Smucker will also assume about $2.6 billion of net debt of Big Heart Pet Brands. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
