Dec 12 Investor Sardar Biglari said proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co backed his drive for a seat on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's board, just a week after Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) advised shareholders to reject his bid.

The activist investor, who holds a near 10 percent stake in Cracker Barrel, said Glass Lewis agreed that the company was performing poorly and "there is compelling necessity for change."

The casual dining chain, however, said it "strongly disagrees" with the Glass Lewis & Co's recommendations.

Cracker Barrel also amended its shareholders rights plan to allow investors to acquire passive stakes of up to 20 percent without triggering its rights plan which has a threshold of 10 percent.

A passive stakeholder takes no part in the running of a company and the exception to the rights plan would not apply to investors like Biglari.

Cracker Barrel's board adopted the plan in September to thwart any attempt to take control of the chain.

The company has also rejected Biglari's demand to nominate himself and his associate Philip Cooley to the board, saying it was not in the best interest of the company.

Since announcing his stake in June, Biglari has escalated attacks on Cracker Barrel's management and has even launched a website to influence shareholders.

Last week, Cracker Barrel had said that ISS -- the largest firm engaged in advising shareholders on how to vote -- backed its slate of board nominees, citing improved operating margins and earnings in the past two fiscal years.

Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel's shares have gained more than 12 percent since it posted a better-than expected quarterly profit on improved traffic trends in November.

Shares of Biglari Holdings were trading at $352.52 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel's shares were trading at $49.89 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Viraj Nair)