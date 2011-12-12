* CBRL says it disagrees with Glass Lewis
* CBRL amends shareholders rights plan
* Passive shareholders can now acquire up to 20 pct stake -
CBRL
(Adds details on ISS report, background, Timeline link)
Dec 12 Investor Sardar Biglari said proxy
advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co backed his drive for a seat on
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's board, just a
week after Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) advised
shareholders to reject his bid.
The activist investor, who holds a near 10 percent stake in
Cracker Barrel, said Glass Lewis agreed that the company was
performing poorly and "there is compelling necessity for
change."
The casual dining chain, however, said it "strongly
disagrees" with the Glass Lewis & Co's recommendations.
Cracker Barrel also amended its shareholders rights plan to
allow investors to acquire passive stakes of up to 20 percent
without triggering its rights plan which has a threshold of 10
percent.
A passive stakeholder takes no part in the running of a
company and the exception to the rights plan would not apply to
investors like Biglari.
Cracker Barrel's board adopted the plan in September to
thwart any attempt to take control of the chain.
The company has also rejected Biglari's demand to nominate
himself and his associate Philip Cooley to the board, saying it
was not in the best interest of the company.
Since announcing his stake in June, Biglari has
escalated attacks on Cracker Barrel's management and has even
launched a website to influence shareholders.
Last week, Cracker Barrel had said that ISS -- the largest
firm engaged in advising shareholders on how to vote -- backed
its slate of board nominees, citing improved operating margins
and earnings in the past two fiscal years.
Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel's shares have gained
more than 12 percent since it posted a better-than expected
quarterly profit on improved traffic trends in November.
Shares of Biglari Holdings were trading at $352.52 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Lebanon, Tennessee-based
Cracker Barrel's shares were trading at $49.89 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Viraj Nair)