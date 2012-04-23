April 23 Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc
slashed its quarterly same-store sales forecast, hurt by weak
demand for electronics, sending its shares down as much as 14
percent in after-market trade.
The company said it expects its comparable sales in the
United States to be slightly negative, compared with its prior
guidance of an increase of 2 percent to 4 percent.
The company, which stocks products that have been
overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, said
same-store sales began to slow in late March and worsened this
month.
In March, Big Lots forecast a first-quarter profit largely
below analysts' expectations as deeper discounts hurt margins.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company's shares were down at
$38.97 in extended trading. They had closed at $45.71 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
