Dec 2 Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc's
third-quarter profit beat Wall Street's expectations,
helped by improving demand for its discounted products ,
and the company raised its full-year outlook heading into
the key December selling season.
For the year, the company now expects to post earnings of
$2.85-$2.92 a share, compared with analysts' expectations for
earnings of $2.89 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter, the company reported net income of $4.2
million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $17.7 million, or 23
cents, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 17 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn 9 cents a share.
Sales at the company -- which stocks its stores with
merchandise that has been overproduced, discontinued or rejected
by other retailers -- rose 8 percent to $1.14 billion, also
surpassing expectations for sales of $1.13 billion.
Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots closed at $39.73
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)