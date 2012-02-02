* Q4 U.S. retail sales up 7.7 pct to $1.62 bln
* Q4 U.S. comp sales rise 3.4 pct
* Sees Q4 EPS $1.71-$1.74 vs est. $1.63
(Follows alerts)
Feb 2 Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc
reported a 7.7 percent rise in U.S. retail sales and
raised its fourth-quarter earnings outlook above analysts'
estimates, as more customers shopped for electronic products at
its stores.
"Our planned shift to more electronics merchandise while
downsizing toys was well received by our customers," Chief
Executive Steve Fishman said in a statement.
The company, which stocks products that have been
overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, now
expects a quarterly profit of $1.71-$1.74 per share, higher than
the $1.59-$1.66 a share it had forecast earlier.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of $1.63 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Big Lots, which caters to budget-conscious customers, said
overall U.S. retail sales rose to $1.62 billion in the quarter,
while comparable sales at stores open at least two years were up
3.4 percent.
Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based company, which will
report sales for its Canadian and wholesale operations on March
1, closed at $39.55 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)