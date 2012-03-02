* Q4 cont ops EPS $1.75 vs est $1.73

March 2 Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc forecast first-quarter profit largely below analysts' expectations as deeper discounts continue to eat into its margins, wiping the gloss off strong quarterly results.

The lackluster outlook sent the stock down 4 percent to $42.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Big Lots caters to budget-conscious shoppers and has seen its gross margins fall as it discounts more to keep up with larger players like Dollar General Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which stocks merchandise that has been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, said price reductions will pressure margins in the first quarter.

For the first quarter, the retailer forecast adjusted earnings of 75 cents a share to 81 cents a share, while analysts are expecting a profit of 81 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, the company said margins will recover during the rest of 2012 as it plans to offer comparatively smaller discounts in the second and third quarters.

Big Lots has downsized its heavily promotional toy segment to focus more on electronics, consumables and furniture, which spurred sales in its latest reported quarter.

BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said ongoing merchandise changes and improvements in the Canadian business will lift the company's performance in 2012.

"Given the continued uncertainty in the U.S. macroeconomic environment and the company's improved merchandising ... and strong start in Canada, we expect Big Lots' momentum to continue in full-year 2012," Chukumba wrote in a note.

The company is working to break even in its Canadian business by 2013, the company said on a conference call. Its Canadian business weighed on its earnings in the fourth quarter.

Last May, Big Lots acquired Liquidation World Inc, a Canadian close-out retailer with 89 stores, but the business has been losing money so far.

Many rivals like Wal-Mart and Target Corp are also looking for growth north of the border.

The company posted fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations of $114.7 million, or $1.75 a share, compared with $110.1 million, or $1.46 a share, last year. Earnings in the quarter were also boosted a lower share count due to buybacks.

Sales rose 10 percent to $1.67 billion. Last month, the company reported strong U.S retail results and raised its earnings outlook for the quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.73 a share, on revenue of $1.66 billion. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)