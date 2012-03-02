* Q4 cont ops EPS $1.75 vs est $1.73
* Q4 rev up to $1.67 bln vs est $1.66 bln
* Sees Q1 adj cont ops EPS $0.75-$0.81 vs est $0.81
* Sees FY12 adj cont ops EPS $3.40-$3.50 vs est $3.46
* Shares down 4 pct
(Adds details, analyst comment)
March 2 Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc
forecast first-quarter profit largely below analysts'
expectations as deeper discounts continue to eat into its
margins, wiping the gloss off strong quarterly results.
The lackluster outlook sent the stock down 4 percent to
$42.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Big Lots caters to budget-conscious shoppers and has seen
its gross margins fall as it discounts more to keep up with
larger players like Dollar General Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which stocks merchandise
that has been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other
retailers, said price reductions will pressure margins in the
first quarter.
For the first quarter, the retailer forecast adjusted
earnings of 75 cents a share to 81 cents a share, while analysts
are expecting a profit of 81 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the company said margins will recover
during the rest of 2012 as it plans to offer comparatively
smaller discounts in the second and third quarters.
Big Lots has downsized its heavily promotional toy segment
to focus more on electronics, consumables and furniture, which
spurred sales in its latest reported quarter.
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said ongoing
merchandise changes and improvements in the Canadian business
will lift the company's performance in 2012.
"Given the continued uncertainty in the U.S. macroeconomic
environment and the company's improved merchandising ... and
strong start in Canada, we expect Big Lots' momentum to continue
in full-year 2012," Chukumba wrote in a note.
The company is working to break even in its Canadian
business by 2013, the company said on a conference call. Its
Canadian business weighed on its earnings in the fourth quarter.
Last May, Big Lots acquired Liquidation World Inc, a
Canadian close-out retailer with 89 stores, but the business has
been losing money so far.
Many rivals like Wal-Mart and Target Corp are also
looking for growth north of the border.
The company posted fourth-quarter profit from continuing
operations of $114.7 million, or $1.75 a share,
compared with $110.1 million, or $1.46 a share, last year.
Earnings in the quarter were also boosted a lower share count
due to buybacks.
Sales rose 10 percent to $1.67 billion. Last month, the
company reported strong U.S retail results and raised its
earnings outlook for the quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.73 a
share, on revenue of $1.66 billion.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)