(Adds comment from Lewis' lawyer)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 14 The author Michael Lewis did
not libel a money manager in his 2010 best-seller "The Big
Short," a divided federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York rejected an appeal by Wing Chau and his firm Harding
Advisory LLC over 26 alleged defamatory statements.
Chau sued Lewis in 2011 over a chapter titled "Spider-Man at
the Venetian," which recounted a January 2007 dinner
conversation at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel between Chau and hedge
fund manager Steven Eisman, who was allegedly betting against
collateralized debt obligations that Chau favored.
Many CDOs were backed by residential mortgages that soured
as housing prices slid. Their unraveling was one cause of the
2008 global financial crisis.
In suing Lewis, Eisman and Lewis' publisher W.W. Norton &
Co, Chau said the book portrayed him and other CDO managers as
"crooks or morons," and included made-up quotations suggesting
he was incompetent or violated his duties to investors.
Writing for the 2nd Circuit majority, however, Circuit Judge
Richard Wesley said that while Chau's pride may have been
wounded, the defendants were not liable.
"Market events of 2008 and 2009 may undoubtedly influence
one's perception as to whether going long on CDOs meant Chau was
a fool, or Chau was a rube, or his motivations were avarice; but
hindsight cannot give such opinions a defamatory meaning,"
Wesley wrote. "Chau's feelings may be hurt but his claims were
rightly dismissed."
The 2nd Circuit upheld a March 2013 dismissal of Chau's
lawsuit by U.S. District Judge George Daniels.
Circuit Judge Ralph Winter dissented, saying the challenged
statements could have led a jury to find that Chau cheated
investors or committed civil or criminal fraud.
Chau's lawyer Steven Molo did not respond to requests for
comment.
Celia Goldwag Barenholtz, a lawyer for Lewis and W.W.
Norton, said her clients are pleased with the decision. She also
said Chau refused to talk with Lewis for the book.
Eisman's lawyer David Schulz said accepting Chau's arguments
would have "chilled informed commentary" on public events.
"The Big Short" was a New York Times best-seller for 28
weeks.
Chau is awaiting a decision in a U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission proceeding on whether he defrauded investors
in a CDO for which Harding was collateral manager.
