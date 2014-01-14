BRIEF-Ocado "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
* CFO says remains "as confident as ever" will secure international deals
Jan 14 Big Yellow Group PLC : * Wholly owned stores fell in occupancy by 96,000 sqft compared to a loss of
139,000 sqft in same quarter last year * Move-ins in the like-for-like wholly owned stores were up 14% on the quarter
to 31 December 2012 * Closing occupancy across all stores increased 63.3 percent to 2,315,000 sq ft
versus last year * Net rent per sqft of 54 stores at December 31 2013 was £25.73, an increase of
4.4% from £24.65 at 31 March 2013 * Total store revenue
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.