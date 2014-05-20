May 20 Big Yellow Group Plc :
* Year-on-year Q4 store revenue increased by 11 pct to 17.7
mln stg (same quarter last year: 16.0 mln stg)
* Cash inflows from operating activities (after net finance
costs) increased by 9 pct to 32.8 mln stg
* 49 pct increase in total dividend for year to 16.4p
* Reduction of group net debt (5) by 4.4 mln stg to £226.1
million
* Chiarman: introduction of vat on self storage sales on 1
october 2012 led to a reduction in our achieved net rents over
year to march 2013 by 6.9 pct
* Made an adjusted profit before tax in year of 29.2 mln stg
(2013: 25.5 mln stg), up 15 pct
* Final dividend declared is 8.4 pence per share
* Increasing political uncertainty and interference,
andexuberant housing market in london and south east, gives
scope for some trading volatility in short term
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: