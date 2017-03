July 16 Big Yellow Group Plc :

* Group delivered a solid trading performance in Q1, in line with expectations

* Wholly owned stores grew in occupancy in quarter by 125,000 sq ft (quarter to 30 june 2013: 134,000 sq ft)

* Total store revenue for 55 stores was £18.6 million for quarter

* Revenue per available foot was £21.36 for quarter, an increase of 2.3% from £20.87 for quarter ended 31 march 2014