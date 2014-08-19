Aug 19 Big Yellow Group Plc

* Completed refinancing of its existing group bank facilities

* Has signed a five year £145 million loan facility with lloyds bank plc and hsbc bank plc, expiring in august 2019. 50% of bank facility is term and 50% is revolving

Five year £145 million loan facility with lloyds bank plc and hsbc bank plc, expiring in august 2019.