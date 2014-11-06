UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 6 Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :
* 9-month profit before tax amounted to 26.5 million euros(previous year: 31.6 million euros)
* 9-month revenue of 245.0 million euros versus 258.7 million euros year ago
* Sees for the 2014 financial year turnover at the bottom of the range from 340 million euros to 350 million euros
* Sees FY consolidated earnings before income taxes between 30 million euros and 40 million euros
* 9-month net income of 16.7 million euros, down 11.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources