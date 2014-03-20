FRANKFURT, March 20 Bilfinger has around 800 million euros ($1.11 billion) left in its war chest for acquisitions, but has no plans to make any 'big bang' deals, the company said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Roland Koch told reporters that the sum is available for acquisitions in the next two years.

Over the past two years, the engineering and services company has spent about 800 million euros to acquire about two dozens companies.

Koch said there won't be any 'big bang' acquisitions this year, but several smaller ones. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Edward Taylor)