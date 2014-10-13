FRANKFURT Oct 13 Activist investor Cevian, which holds a 25.6 percent stake in Bilfinger, plans to nominate its candidate, former Metro and Daimler executive Eckhard Cordes, as chairman of the German company, three sources said.

"It is likely that Eckhard Cordes will be put forward as chairman," one source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Bilfinger said earlier its interim chief executive and finance chief would leave the company once replacements were found, and interim CEO Herbert Bodner would not return to the supervisory board as originally planned.

Herbert Walter, current chairman of the German construction and services group, had already said he would step down next month to make place for a second supervisory board member for Cevian. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)