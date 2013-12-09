GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
WASHINGTON Dec 9 German engineering company Bilfinger SE will pay $32 million to resolve U.S. criminal charges that it bribed Nigerian officials to obtain contracts on a gas project in the African nation, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Prosecutors charged the company with paying more than $6 million in bribes, in violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Bilfinger worked with others to inflate the price of a bid by 3 percent to cover the cost of the payments, prosecutors said.
The Justice Department said it agreed to defer the charges for three years and drop them if Bilfinger improves its controls and hires an independent monitor for 18 months to assess the company's compliance.
Bilfinger officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Prosecutors previously resolved charges with Bilfinger's collaborator on the bribes, Willbros Group Inc., and with three former Willbros executives or consultants who pleaded guilty. A fourth remains a fugitive.
HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has struck a deal with the three co-founders of Yingde Gases to buy their stake in the firm for $616 million, the latest twist in a months-long battle for control one of China's largest industrial gases company.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 1 Bullish and cautious aren't usually words found in the same sentence, but it appears that coking coal miners are upbeat about the prospects for the steel-making fuel, though not to the extent of choking off price gains with increased supply.