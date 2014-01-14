RPT-BRIEF-Bahrain's GFH in talks with Shuaa Capital for potential merger or acquisition
* In talks with several financial institutions, including Shuaa Capital, for potentially majority share acquisition of those institutions or merger
FRANKFURT Jan 14 H.I.G. Europe says: * sells Europa Support Services Ltd. to Bilfinger SE * Europa Support Services has sales of 160 mln pounds and 3300 staff
* Proposes an increase in the share capital from company funds and a 1:3 stock split to the annual general meeting
* Net profit of group is expected to increase by 25%-40% for year ended 31 december 2016