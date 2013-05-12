FRANKFURT May 12 German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE plans to reduce its dependency on Europe by pushing expansion in Asia and the United States, Chief Executive Roland Koch told weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche.

Koch said that 80 percent of the company's business currently comes from Germany and Europe, adding that it has 850 million euros ($1.10 billion) at its disposal for acquisitions.

Bilfinger wants to expand its industrial services and power station operations, as well as its business building power lines, Koch told the magazine. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)