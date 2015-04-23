BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
FRANKFURT, April 23 Stricken German building services firm Bilfinger named Swissport Chief Executive Per Utnegaard as its new chief executive on Thursday, ending a months-long power vacuum.
Bilfinger, which issued its fifth profit warning in under a year late on Wednesday, said the 55-year-old Utnegaard would take over on June 1.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
FRANKFURT, March 23 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Apr 30, 2017 Axpo (1) ...............................................