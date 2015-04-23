FRANKFURT, April 23 Stricken German building services firm Bilfinger named Swissport Chief Executive Per Utnegaard as its new chief executive on Thursday, ending a months-long power vacuum.

Bilfinger, which issued its fifth profit warning in under a year late on Wednesday, said the 55-year-old Utnegaard would take over on June 1.

