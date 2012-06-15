NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
FRANKFURT, June 15 German building and industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger aims to expand its reach in foreign markets through acquisitions, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
"By early 2013, you will see acquisitions in the United States and Asia," Roland Koch told business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.
He said the company was also planning to "expand the share of business" in India, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region, but did not elaborate further.
Asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of a hostile takeover as was the case with Spanish builder ACS's acquisition of a majority stake in peer Hochtief , Koch said: "There are no such signals".
Sweden-based financial investor Cevian Capital holds 15.01 percent in Bilfinger as of March, according to Bilfinger's website. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Dan Lalor)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.