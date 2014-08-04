FRANKFURT Aug 4 German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger SE said Chief Executive Roland Koch would quit after he took responsibility for a second cut in its 2014 earnings outlook since end-June.

The group now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 340 million euros ($456 million) to 360 million euros, down from a previous target range of 380-400 million announced on June 30, when it had already cut its outlook.

Koch offered to step down on mutually agreed terms, the company said. Koch said in a statement that he was taking responsibility for the two profit warnings.

Herbert Bodner, a supervisory board member and former CEO, will replace Koch on an interim basis, Bilfinger said.

