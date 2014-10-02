FRANKFURT Oct 2 Activist investor Cevian proposed ex-Daimler executive Eckhard Cordes as its second representative on the supervisory board of German industrial group Bilfinger.

Bilfinger earlier on Thursday said its chairman, Bernhard Walter, would step down to make room for another board member for Cevian, which recently increased its stake in the construction and services group to 25.6 percent.

