FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Swedish activist investor Cevian has increased its stake in German industrial services and building firm Bilfinger to 25.6 percent, Bilfinger said on Monday.

Bilfinger earlier this month issued its third profit warning since the end of June, after ousting Roland Koch, a former premier of the German regional state of Hesse, as chief executive.

Cevian, with whom Bilfinger has described its relationship as "constructive", said earlier this month its stake was 20 percent as of Aug. 28. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)