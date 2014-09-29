BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Swedish activist investor Cevian has increased its stake in German industrial services and building firm Bilfinger to 25.6 percent, Bilfinger said on Monday.
Bilfinger earlier this month issued its third profit warning since the end of June, after ousting Roland Koch, a former premier of the German regional state of Hesse, as chief executive.
Cevian, with whom Bilfinger has described its relationship as "constructive", said earlier this month its stake was 20 percent as of Aug. 28. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: