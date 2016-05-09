BERLIN May 9 Bilfinger said on Monday it would reposition the group's administrative functions to make cost savings of about 100 million euros ($113.83 million) per year over the medium-term.

The cost savings would start taking effect next year with the bulk of savings to be recorded from 2018, the engineering company said. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)