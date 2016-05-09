UPDATE 1-China March steel output climbs to highest on record
* March output at 72 mln T beats year-old record of 70.65 mln T
BERLIN May 9 Bilfinger said on Monday it would reposition the group's administrative functions to make cost savings of about 100 million euros ($113.83 million) per year over the medium-term.
The cost savings would start taking effect next year with the bulk of savings to be recorded from 2018, the engineering company said. ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* March output at 72 mln T beats year-old record of 70.65 mln T
* GDP grows fastest in 6 quarters on factory output, retail sales