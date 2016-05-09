(Adds job cuts, building and facility sale process, CFO comment)

BERLIN May 9 Bilfinger will cut jobs at its Mannheim base in Germany and tighten administration to cut costs by about 100 million euros ($113.85 million) per year over the medium-term.

The loss-making engineering services group did not say how many jobs would be affected and said cost savings would start taking effect next year with the bulk of savings to be recorded from 2018. It had 56,367 employees at end-2015, according to its website.

Bilfinger issued six profit warnings in a year after its shift from construction into services ran into difficulties. Activist investor Cevian, which owns a 26 percent stake in Bilfinger, instigated a management overhaul at the group last year.

The company said a review process to possibly sell building and facility management, its most successful business, was at an advanced stage. Bilfinger said talks with bidders would continue in earnest and the process could be completed within the next two to three weeks.

"Through intelligent investments in the future and leaner cost structures, we enhance the performance of our business model," finance chief Axel Salzmann said, predicting multi-million euro investments in IT in coming years.

Salzmann will remain as CEO until Thomas Blades, the head of industrial gases firm Linde's Americas business, takes over by the third quarter of 2016 at the latest. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)