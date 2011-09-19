FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Bilfinger Berger
plans to create and list an infrastructure fund, raising as much
as 245 million pounds ($387 million), that will hold 19 of its
public-private partnership (PPP) projects.
The fund will be listed on the London Stock Exchange in
November, the German builder said on Monday.
Bilfinger, which aims to hold at least 19.9 percent of the
fund itself, aims to sell the projects to the fund in the first
quarter of 2012, generating net proceeds of as much as 270
million euros ($372 million) and a capital gain of up to 50
million euros.
The Bilfinger fund will grow in the future by buying further
investments from Bilfinger Berger or other sources.
PPP projects are those in which the government and private
companies collaborate on projects such as motorways, hospitals
and schools.
Bilfinger said it will publish the prospectus for the fund
in October, after which the shares will be offered to
institutional investors.
The fund will target an initial 6 percent annualised
dividend yield on the issue price, which it aims to raise over
time.
RBS Hoare Govett and Oriel Securities are the joint
bookrunners of the issue.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
