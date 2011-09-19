FRANKFURT, Sept 19 Bilfinger Berger plans to create and list an infrastructure fund, raising as much as 245 million pounds ($387 million), that will hold 19 of its public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

The fund will be listed on the London Stock Exchange in November, the German builder said on Monday.

Bilfinger, which aims to hold at least 19.9 percent of the fund itself, aims to sell the projects to the fund in the first quarter of 2012, generating net proceeds of as much as 270 million euros ($372 million) and a capital gain of up to 50 million euros.

The Bilfinger fund will grow in the future by buying further investments from Bilfinger Berger or other sources.

PPP projects are those in which the government and private companies collaborate on projects such as motorways, hospitals and schools.

Bilfinger said it will publish the prospectus for the fund in October, after which the shares will be offered to institutional investors.

The fund will target an initial 6 percent annualised dividend yield on the issue price, which it aims to raise over time.

RBS Hoare Govett and Oriel Securities are the joint bookrunners of the issue. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)