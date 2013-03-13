MANNHEIM, Germany, March 13 German industrial services and construction company Bilfinger plans to look closely at the services businesses rival Hochtief plans to sell, Chief Executive Roland Koch said on Wednesday.

Koch told the company's annual press conference he wanted to make sure that his expectations for profitability are met before deciding on making a bid.

Hochtief said on Feb. 28 it would sell its service businesses, which have more than 5,500 employees, as part of plans to concentrate on its construction activities.

Hochtief, controlled by Spanish group ACS, is expecting to get up to 170 million euros ($220 million) for the division, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche said on Saturday.

Interest from a range of European companies has driven up the price, it said, quoting an un-named manager.

Finland's YIT, Denmark's ISS, Vinci and Cofely of France, Strabag and German rival Bilfinger were all interested, the magazine said. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)