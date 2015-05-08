FRANKFURT May 8 Bilfinger workers
will fight further job cuts at the struggling German engineering
services group, its works council said in a letter to
management.
Bilfinger is in the process of cutting 1,250 jobs as part of
an efficiency programme and another 370 at its power division,
which has suffered worst from budget cuts at German utilities
reeling from the country's switch to greener energy.
The works council has until now cooperated with the cuts,
which represent about 5 percent of the workforce, but is no
longer prepared to do so, it said in the letter seen by Reuters.
The letter signed by the head of the works council is dated
April 23, the day after Bilfinger issued its fifth profit
warning since last June.
"The instrument of job cuts is resorted to far too readily,"
it said. "The group works council will oppose them and will not
accept any job cuts or plant closures without resistance."
"The works council demands a constructive and
future-oriented debate in which short-term measures to cut costs
and jobs do not play a central role."
A Bilfinger spokesman confirmed the company had received the
letter and considered it but said management had not responded
because the company's strategic direction would have to be
decided by its new leadership.
Bilfinger has been run by interim Chief Executive Herbert
Bodner since last August, when Roland Koch quit as CEO after the
second profit warning.
Bodner has signalled that further deep cost cuts are likely
as utilities reduce spending still further while
project-management rivals compete harder for contracts outside
the energy sector.
New CEO Per Utnegaard, a 55-year-old Norwegian who is
currently chief of private equity-owned Swissport, is due to
start at Bilfinger next month.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)