FRANKFURT Aug 5 Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger has launched the sale of its Water Technologies unit as it continues to streamline its activities following six profit warnings in one year, two people familiar with the matter said.

New Chief Executive Per Utnegaard has hired investment bank Lazard to find a buyer for the unit, which makes filters, water treatment technology and gear for water wells.

Bilfinger had no immediate comment, and Lazard declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)