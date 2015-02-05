FRANKFURT Feb 5 Struggling German construction
and services group Bilfinger has picked Per Utnegaard
to become chief executive of the group, newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sector sources.
Bilfinger earlier on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with
candidates for its chief executive and finance chief positions,
without given their identities.
Per Utnegaard has been chief executive of airport services
company Swissport International since 2007.
Bilfinger declined to comment on the Handelsblatt story.
German magazine Bilanz had reported that Axel Salzmann, who
will step down as chief financial officer at broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 at the end of March, would become
Bilfinger's new finance chief.
Bilfinger issued four profit warnings last year, hit by
falling investment from power and chemical companies and a
struggle to integrate hundreds of small companies it acquired in
a shift to services from construction.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by
Mark Potter)