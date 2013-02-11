FRANKFURT Feb 11 German services company
Bilfinger said it expects the profitability its most
profitable division, the unit that upgrades and maintains power
plants, to rise further in 2013.
The Power unit's ratio of earnings before interest, taxes
and amortization (EBITA) to sales in 2013 - also called the
EBITA margin - will be higher than in the previous year, Chief
Executive Roland Koch said in a conference call for journalists
on Monday.
The division raised its EBITA margin by one percentage point
to 9.3 percent in 2012.
"The Power unit is great," DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck
said. "They had a fantastic margin of 9.9 percent in the fourth
quarter."
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)