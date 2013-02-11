FRANKFURT Feb 11 German services company Bilfinger said it expects the profitability its most profitable division, the unit that upgrades and maintains power plants, to rise further in 2013.

The Power unit's ratio of earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) to sales in 2013 - also called the EBITA margin - will be higher than in the previous year, Chief Executive Roland Koch said in a conference call for journalists on Monday.

The division raised its EBITA margin by one percentage point to 9.3 percent in 2012.

"The Power unit is great," DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck said. "They had a fantastic margin of 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter." (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)