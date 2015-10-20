FRANKFURT Oct 20 Struggling German engineering
services group Bilfinger has signed five-year
agreements with two long-standing oil and gas customers worth a
total of 150 million euros ($170 million).
The contracts cover the maintenance and repair of offshore
assets in the British North Sea as well as special services for
cleaning and decommissioning, Bilfinger said on Tuesday. It did
not name the customers.
Bilfinger, which has suffered from spending cuts in the oil
and gas industry as well as by utilities hit by Germany's shift
to green energy, said last week it would focus on its top
customers in its core region of Europe.
Bilfinger generated output of about 500 million euros in
Britain last year, roughly 7 percent of its total.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)